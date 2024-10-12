A Nigerian woman has shared a heartbreaking video showing the present condition of her neighbour's house

According to the woman, the man had sold all the properties in the house to raise money to care for himself

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to sympathise with the young man

A touching video shared on social media has captured the economic struggles of a young Nigerian man.

The clip revealed the remnants of his once-furnished home, now stripped bare due to his desperate bid to make ends meet.

Nigerian man's empty house goes viral Photo credit: @21juliettheblack/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man sells off properties due to hardship

The video was posted by @21juliettheblack on TikTok, who claimed the homeowner, her neighbour, had been forced to sell all his belongings to cover basic necessities.

According to her, the present economic downturn in Nigeria had taken a severe toll on the man's life.

With no other options, he resorted to selling his possessions to survive, leaving his house devoid of even the most basic furnishings.

"My neighbour has sold everything in his house. The condition in this country is affecting people. People are suffering. E come be like say na park e park," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of man's empty house

Viewers were deeply moved by the TikTok video, expressing sympathy and solidarity with the struggling man.

Many took to the comments section to share their similar experiences and frustrations with Nigeria's economic situation.

@V B C Pinch said:

"Na the woman wen dey house dey frustrate am honestly the wife knows exactly what’s going on."

@Cynthia Kelechi reacted:

"Make una check weda him dey do drugs, if it's just to feed why would he sell all his property like this?"

@Aydivine reacted:

"Yer those buying them are in the same country as him. What does that tell you?"

@elizabeth1234 said:

"Everything una wan blame the country. No be the same country you dey? Why you never sell your own property?"

@Most Beautiful said;

"This is not funny so many food thief don full my area just to eat we need to do something fast."

@aduba ife reacted:

"Is that the best solution? After that, what are u going to sell again, after u end up selling all what u have, what is going to be the way out."

@IfeanyiChukwu said:

"And if there's nothing left to sell nkor??? Omo make una go lay report for police station down o. Cause the level wey him dey like this em go kidnap o. Make una dey alert."

@SUCCESSFUL CHIZZY added:

"The last thing I will do is to sell my property or anything I buy for myself, GOD no go even let me reach that stage."

Watch the video below:

Man sells his supermarket for N40m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who sold his business for millions of naira and relocated his wife and children to Canada later regretted his action.

The man left Canada for some years when he missed home and tried his hands at other businesses in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng