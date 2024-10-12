A Nigerian lady has lamented on social media after her relationship crashed as a result of genotype incompatibility

The heartbroken lady shared the messages her estranged lover sent her on WhatsApp as he ended their relationship

Mixed reactions trailed her post as some people disagreed with her, while others shared their sad stories

A Nigerian lady, @__faith67, has advised ladies to know their potential partner's genotype before starting the relationship.

@__faith67 gave the advice as she revealed that her relationship ended because of genotype incompatibility.

@__faith67 released the messages her man sent on WhatsApp signalling the end of their relationship.

In the chat, her partner cited their genotype as the basis for the need for their separation. He said AS and AS can't marry.

"...We are both same genotype which is very bad for both of us.

"We can't marry each other.

"AS can't marry AS dat means I'm wasting my time on you," a part of his texts to her read.

The heartbroken lady lamented, saying she still misses him. She shared a picture of herself weeping.

Netizens react to her heartbreaking story

His-💐Wiffey 💍💕🤍🦋😩 said:

"Yes oo 😭💕 facing my parent mistake now 😭💔🥹 lost my one nd only big sister 💔😭🥹nd still Nursing 👨‍🍼 my junior sister."

BHADMAN HUSH😈♋️ said:

"I feel your pain 😫take heart and keep going you’ll surely find someone who will match your genotype and love you more than he does 🙏stay strong."

Ifemide collection 🥰🦋 said:

"I’m AS and my partner is also AS but he still stay we love each other so much that it’s hard to cut the relationship off🥰 I don’t care."

KEKERE🤍🥰 said:

"My papa and mama self no knw Dey own and didirin no Dey among us atall 😂😂😎so we go born ham like that ooo."

……𝓗𝓞𝓡𝓛𝓐𝓡 💚🏝️🍀…… said:

"Me way come be SS 😭😭😭 what should I do then 😭 but I no day sick like that and I be SS."

batty823 said:

"Girlll AS can marry AS. it depends on the number of kids you guys want to have. And you guys can even do IVF and you’ll choose your kids genotype."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride had cried out as she found out that she and her man's genotype are AS after their traditional wedding.

Relationship crashes over incompatible genotype

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's relationship had hit the rocks due to an incompatible genotype.

According to the heartbroken lady, she found out after a test that her genotype doesn’t match her partner’s. The lady, identified as @faithbella18 on TikTok, was seen in a viral video crying bitterly as she narrated her ordeal.

She lamented that due to their genotype incompatibility, they will have to part ways because they can’t be together anymore.

