A Nigerian lady who has been dating her partner for three years has broken down in tears after finding out that they cannot be together.

According to the heartbroken lady, she found out after a test that her genotype doesn’t match her partner’s.

Lady in tears as relationship crashes after 3 years Photo credit: @faithbella18/TikTok.

Lady in tears after genotype test

The lady identified as @faithbella18 on TikTok was seen in a viral video crying bitterly as she narrated her ordeal.

She lamented that due to their genotype incompatibility, the duo will have to part ways because they can’t be together anymore.

She wrote:

“When your genotype doesn't match with ur lover after been together for 3yrs, So you both can't be together anymore.”

Reactions as lady cries over genotype result

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with the opinions of netizens about the painful situation.

Pearl said:

“I feel ur pain dear last two weeks my guy told me he is AS after crying my eyes out for a whole days he said it was a prank. I had to force him to go n do it again so I would be sure, thank God.”

@fatimohbaoku reacted:

“This happened to me my first genotype test give me AA not knowing it was fake result and my boy friend is AS wen I get pregnant I discovered that.”

Anny said:

“3Yrs Relationship Doh End Because Of Genotype Something Wer You For Ask From The First Date. You Dey The Order Ice Cream And Smirnoff Ice.”

Eyinju said:

“I'm trying to talk to my man to do it buh he no Wan gree coz m AS.”

Seunfunmi said:

“Omo things they happen for this life o, our genotype match our star everything about us is just too perfect but his mom said am too beautiful say guys go Dey rush me Omo I don cry tire.”

Hormo said:

“Oh! you should have check before now.”

FAVOURITE S reacted:

“Since 3 years una no check genotype mtcheeeew.”

Favorite reacted:

“If Una get money when I say money I mean money u guys can marry.”

Lady in tears after checking her genotype

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was so happy that she finally found true love only to run a test and discover that their genotype doesn't match.

In a video, she broke down in tears and narrated her ordeal to netizens seeking help on what to do.

