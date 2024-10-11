A young lady has got social media buzzing after announcing she has moved out of her parents' house

The 20-year-old Nigerian went on to display the interior of the new place she would be occupying

While some people wondered how she pulled it off, others lamented still living with their parents at their ages

A lady, @benedine_, who stopped living with her parents at 20, has taken to social media to announce her action.

@benedine_ happily posed in front of a building and gave netizens a sneak peek of her new abode.

"My personal space so fineeee," the young lady gushed.

She was filmed walking into the rooms and ascending a flight of stairs of her new abode. She took pride in her achievement of a new place for herself.

The lady's video went viral on TikTok and raised questions.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the young lady's showcase

Oyiza 🥰😍 said:

"Me watching in my parents house at 20😂😭be like me sef go move out o😂😭🤲congratulations girlie."

Miira💙 said:

"25 and even if I have all the money in the world, it’ll take a miracle for them to agree. They rather chop bottle."

Darkberry🎀💕🫶 said:

"Moving in to mine by next weeek 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️😹😹❤️so proud of me and my mental health."

Benny🖤 said:

"Honestly I’m really really proud of u …This is so nice hopefully I’ll definitely move out wen I’m 21."

@_ghost_files said:

"Pls how did u do it😭?"

Adekoya said:

"At age 21 I no even get phone na my papa phone I dey borrow now dey stream his tiktok acc😂."

Ms.Fara 🌸❤️ said:

"Me watching in my parent house at age 22 with zero account."

