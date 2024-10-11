A Nigerian student has excitedly announced on social media that he has moved to the United Kingdom

The young man shared a short video capturing how he left the country at a time when he was in 300 level

While some internet users commended his bold move, others thought he should have finished his studies in Nigeria first

A Nigerian youth, @olabami_01, has migrated to the United Kingdom and quit his studies in the West African country.

@olabami_01 revealed he was in 300 level when he travelled out.

He quit his schooling despite being in 300 level. Photo Credit: @olabami_01

In a short TikTok video, @olabami_01 showed when he was still in Nigeria and followed the scene up with how he left.

@olabami_01 was captured at the airport and then onto the aeroplane. His video elicited mixed reactions online.

Some people argued that he should have completed his undergraduate studies before leaving the country.

Watch his video below:

People react to young man's decision

Khaddy_jart said:

"I have a friend that japa in 300l she is now a big girl."

ikpefuran christianah said:

"That's how I stopped school in 300L too guess what oo my visa was denied. now I have to start all over congratulations to you."

🦋Rita🦋 said:

"My brother left few days to his project defence."

Moyo said:

"Even tho I won’t o😂 I must see the end😂i don too suffer abeg."

OLASUBOMI 🧚🏻‍♂️ said:

"400l second semester 2 days to sign out , if japa opportunity show, I move , no thinking twice."

Kami🇳🇬 said:

"Congratulations 🥳 i tap into your travel blessing, i am traveling next soon in Jesus name. Amen."

_JUSTDIMEX🥶🐐❤️ said:

"Omor I’m not even capping if any opportunity deh to travel out make e come now if I should resume hnd and e come istg ago finish my school if the opportunity still Dey then fine!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had quit her schooling in Nigeria in 400 level and relocated to Canada.

Lady quits IMSU and moves to Canada

"Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady dropped out of Imo State University after three years and relocated to Canada.

@kokotherapyofficial disclosed her shocking action on TikTok via a video of herself looking all fly in Canada. The young lady stated that she had to escape from IMSU to start a new life in Canada at 20 after sleepless nights of reading for exams in vain.

