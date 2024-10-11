Unsure about her boyfriend's faithfulness in their relationship, a Nigerian lady decided to go through his WhatsApp messages

However, she found something heartwarming and took to social media to display the WhatsApp messages

Some ladies refused to believe her post and accused her of chasing clout, while others thought she needed to dig more

A Nigerian lady, @pinkyx44, has displayed the heartwarming WhatsApp messages she found on her boyfriend's phone.

@pinkyx44 said she went through her lover's phone to see if he is cheating on her.

She wanted to ascertain if her man is faithful. Photo Credit: @pinkyx44

Source: TikTok

To her surprise, she found his chat with one Chidinma Clara, a hair vendor. She displayed the chats on TikTok.

The chat showed her boyfriend purchasing three human hairs for her. It captured his exchange with the hair vendor and when he eventually paid her.

@pinkyx44 was happy with what she saw. Her TikTok post was received with mixed feelings.

Watch her video below:

Netizens divided over what she found

BIG PRESHY🌸❤️🫂🧸 said:

"What if it’s not for you💀😭😹😹 “typing in pains.”

Akolade❤️❤️ said:

"Wahala lol 😂 I go buy 610 for girl God forbid e pay me make I buy ham for my grandma she go dey slay for me."

Bad♋️🦄 said:

"Some guys sabi waste money on things that do not matter."

Just Nicole> said:

"He ordered "yesterday," and you checked the next day. what a coincidence."

chisomaga💗 said:

"E fit dey order am for another person o..no too reason am."

*SHEYI*📍 said:

"Sha no break up with ham because me I no fit continue from where he stopped ooo."

J3mi_m@h 💜 said:

"Pls check again on the day of delivery in case it's not yours, change delivery address to ur own address.... Be happy girl."

Source: Legit.ng