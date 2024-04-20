A Nigerian lady finally met up with a man she had been in talking stage with and was immediately disappointed

This is because the venue of their first meeting was of low-quality and not quite what she expected

The displeased lady shared a video showing how the place looked as she slammed her admirer on social media

A Nigerian lady, @celine_osagie, has exposed the poor meeting place her talking stage took her to, which made her flee.

She took to TikTok and shared a video of the low-quality hotel room where they were supposed to hang out.

Her talking stage took her to a low-quality hotel. Photo Credit: @celine_osagie

Source: TikTok

@celine_osagie said she was blindfolded

The disappointed lady explained that she was blindfolded into the hotel room and did not fret because she thought he wanted to surprise her.

"I was blindfolded. I think say na surprise he wan do."

She took a swipe at Lagos men in general. @celine_osagie revealed that she immediately left the hotel room without telling him.

"Funny how he’s been in my dm acting all sweet then sends me a message as to why i left without informing him and insulting me afterwards . God will see us through in the hands of Lagos men," she captioned her video.

Watch the video below:

@celine_osagie's video generated a buzz

eventsbymobs said:

"Must you meet at the hotel … restaurants or public place is not okay."

ihaveaglockonmeson said:

"But he loves you give him a chance oh love can grow talk to him tell him that place he took u it’s not good and u don’t value it to ur standards."

Glasskinwoman said:

"Meeting talking stage in a hotel? Nne carry ur slippers run, what happened to ice cream date? Even if na popcorn date sef."

YOUR MOTHER said:

"My sister hope say you no mistakenly carry bedbug go house oo Omo thank GOD say you run oo wetin be dis."

OPEOLUWA said:

"Nah hotel Una dey meet talking stage?"

Bigfootbrother said:

"Trust me, any guy who really wants to impress you or win you over would definitely opt for the fancy hotels and all. The fact he chose a place like this for you two to meet should tell you something."

Poltergeist said:

"See the kind hotel dem nack u, u better go back to your ex , make suffer no kill u."

