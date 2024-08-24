A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing her experience during her recent 'talking stage'

According to her, she visited the young man for the first time only to witness a sight which was disappointing to her

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

An interesting video surfaced online where a Nigerian lady shared a candid account of her encounter with a potential suitor.

The lady's experience sparked many funny reactions from social media users who could relate to her disappointment.

Lady displays fan in admirer's room

On TikTok, the lady, known by her handle @ckbambi, posted a video that showcased a malfunctioning household appliance belonging to the young man she had visited.

The clip showed a fan in a bad state, emitting a loud, jarring noise as it rotated.

This sparked a wave of comments from users who shared similar experiences of disappointment during the early stages of relationships.

Her decision to share the video also drew criticism from some netizens who accused her of breaching the young man's privacy.

"POV: Went to visit my talking stage for first time," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail video of malfunctioning fan

The video garnered massive views and attention from TikTok users, who shared their opinions in the comments section.

@brandychukudubem12 said:

"Abi na your papa house werey."

@Boy Ace said:

"Na why I nor dey like invite girl come my house be this."

@Love reacted:

"Hold am tight ooo because who you want leave am for."

@𝕿𝖍è 𝕱𝖑ø𝖜 said:

"Nah why i no dey like invite girl come over. Small thing u don see your house for Tiktok."

@Claire_Beauty2 wrote:

"I know that guy. E get mansion for Jupiter. Don’t leave him oooo."

@Favorite commented:

"No leave hem ooo na Prince in disguise he dey fine true Love."

@OLUWABUKUNMI said:

"Na our house be this. Na my brother you go visit. Abeg e no mean anything just look am fast fast e no fit fall."

@HAPPINESS reacted:

"Na small remain make fan fall for my head. I don shout bloood of Jesus taya."

@randey406 said:

"He dey test you no mind them he go soon carry you go mansion if you pass the test."

@Beccadilly said:

"You people just act like life is favoring everybody, shoo. Buy new fan for the guy if you no like the one wey hin dey use."

@Timi Samson added:

"Na wow oo abeg forget the talking stage matter, u are so pretty."

Lady disappointed after meeting her 'talking stage'

