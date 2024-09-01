Mixed reactions have trailed the beautiful majestic house a Nigerian youth constructed close to his father's house

Taking to social media, the young man captured his father's old bungalow house and flaunted his new abode

According to the Nigerian youth, it took him three months to construct such a magnificent edifice

A young man has sent social media users into a frenzy after he flaunted his house and that of his father.

The Nigerian youth, @bello.marley3, revealed he built his beautiful house in three months.

It took him three months to complete his house. Photo Credit: @bello.marley3

In a video he shared on TikTok, he first showed his father's old bungalow on the left side and panned the camera to the right to show his big house.

The contrasting look of the house tells a tale of two different words. @bello.marley3 captioned his video:

"The life is not meant to be young forever. My father's house VS mine."

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to the man's house feat

jessi said:

"I just pray God will bless my brothers to build their own."

Ever happily said:

"Is it necessary to fence between your father's house and yours."

Chinenye Chukwu said:

"Congratulations to u same time congratulations to Ur dad. he try to build houses."

vawulence priest said:

"Try renovate the old one too e get why."

Coctusdarren said:

"No greenry.. Where's orange tree? Where's guava tree Where's soursop tree? Never the less, Congratulations!"

LBB_hairs said:

"Such is life and many year to come now your child also will rebuild yours."

Your-Hrt-Code💋💯 said:

"Ah no be village person buh e shock me ."

Queen Uchechi said:

"I just imagined the kind of memories you have in your fathers house. The love, the togetherness and sometimes quarrel 😂. Old good days."

