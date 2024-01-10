A Nigerian man put his enemies to shame by building a modern house in his father's compound at a time when people thought it was impossible

The flat-roofed house was well painted after completion as the successful man showed its amazing interior

Many people thronged the man's comment section and wished to also do the same thing for their parents

A young Nigerian man has inspired many people after showing the house he built on his father's land in the village.

The man (@prozikelectricals) said people had earlier said that there would never be a fine house in his father's compound.

The house has a flat room. Photo source: @prozikelectricals

Source: TikTok

Amazing interior design

He captured the moments the house was built from the ground up to the roof. He supervised every part of the project in a video.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The man cast a POP ceiling in the house with neon light to match the white colour of the interior design.

He said he was not done with the house yet and hoped to finish it well.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ify Morgan said:

"Lord do these for me, I'm a woman i want to build in my father's house."

Real_DOllar said:

"Exactly my plan of house. Congratulations bro. Roofless bungalow all the way."

Slim bullet said:

"Congratulation dear,they said the same in my father's house but our God prove them wrong ,more is still coming ur way congrat once more."

nanya Gold said:

"Our God is ever faithful. Congratulations sir."

ACM HAIR said:

"Congratulations dear from your testimony."

TIMA BOY said:

"Congratulations, mine will come one day."

Kimbely said:

"God wey run for you abeg bless me to do same."

Esther Nifer said:

"Congratulations is the Lord doing more mansions are coming, I tap from ur grace I wish to do desame in my fathers compound."

chinazafavour97 said:

"Congratulations man I taped from your grace amen."

Big Koko said:

"Bro this is just the least of houses you will build..more bigger ones on the way."

Another man built father's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @kingpromise082, remembered his family after he made it in life. The man used his wealth to rebuild his family's old house.

"Congratulations man I taped fro.m your grace amen."his father's old house before he started rebuilding it. The building was unplastered.

Source: Legit.ng