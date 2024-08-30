A young man has taken to social media to share a video of his empty church service which had no members

Quite to the pastor's disappointment, church members were nowhere to be found, save for the young man

Mixed reactions trailed the development as some people pitied the pastor while others made jokes about the situation

A Nigerian pastor was sad as nobody came to church for the service.

A young man, @bobb0801, said only he and the pastor were in the church that day.

The pastor was not happy. Photo Credit: @bobb0801

Source: TikTok

@bobb0801 videoed the interior of the church to show the empty seats. A man believed to be the pastor stood at the pulpit.

"How sad. pls love God," @bobb0801 lamented on TikTok.

Checks of the video showed the church is The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), popularly known as The Lord's Chosen.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the church video

Preacher said:

"Make e run me transport , i go show."

J🖤nes said:

"When rich people begin dey come church na back u go start dey sit down , u no go even fit see pastor again self."

WIG STYLIST IN OWERRI said:

"Was it a Sunday ? … sometimes if service are held during the week days you might not see anyone."

slim mela said:

"Where the church dey i go like come with my friends?"

davesgold said:

"Papa j see wetin u cuz pple nor gree go church again."

user79500100292775 said:

"May una go the church members house to visit them, things dey sup for people's life."

gaddiel Dyke said:

"Pastor no go see food chop that day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had explained why he stopped going to church.

CAN orders church to vacate premises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that CAN had ordered a church to vacate its premises after attacking a Muslim family in Oyo.

Apostle Sunday Ogundairo, Chairman of CAN in Iseyin Local Government Area, disclosed this on Sunday, June 23 and said that the Christian organization has been engaging with Muslim leaders in the town. He also confirmed that the pastor has faced sanctions from CAN.

Apostle Ogundairo reassured that ongoing discussions with the Muslim community aimed to maintain peace, Daily Trust reported. A widely circulated video showed the pastor and members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imuse, Iseyin, allegedly assaulting Mr. Sulaimon AbdulAzeez and his two wives, who were in seclusion.

Source: Legit.ng