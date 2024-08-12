Nigeria singer Burna Boy gave netizens something new to debate on after he was spotted with an endowed lady

Following the surroundings, the two have been seen, it is suspected the lady in question is his backup singer

Several videos posted online saw the Grammy award-winning singer and the young woman in different playful moods

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, spurred curiosity online after being seen with a woman suspected to be his backup singer.

A viral video captured three different interactions between Burna Boy and the curvy young woman.

Burna Boy was spotted with a curvy woman. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The first clip showed the Grammy Award-winning artist having a brief conversation with her before walking into a room. The woman noticed someone filming them and began acting playfully.

The second footage showed the woman playfully chasing Burna in a space that appeared to be their rehearsal area. She fell during the chase but quickly got up to continue. Burna Boy appeared playful, holding a phone as he ran.

In the third clip, Burna and the woman stood behind microphones as she teased him in a short video that didn't capture the "City Boy" singer's reaction.

Watch the videos below:

In a previous report, the superstar made history again as clips of his recent concert in Romania went viral online.

Clips of Burna Boy's recent concert in Romania have shocked thousands of his fans and haters, who were unaware of the type of followership he commands in the Eastern European country.

Clips from the concert showed the venue completely packed, with the fans losing their minds as ODG performed some of his biggest hits.

Burna Boy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

@itzhunter21:

"He dey arrogant " funny people."

@DebrightFgHusla:

"No Sign of weakness."

@VeeJosh01:

"This werey no wear pant, he wan touch burna.. kosi lo."

@iamelijarh:

"In 3 words. What is this??"

@melanindamey:

"The first side is one of the white lady I guess."

@frc1_:

"It’s she the one?"

Burna Boy's Mum Speaks on Wike's Gift

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

In an interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.

