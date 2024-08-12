A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment his mother accompanied him to a public bus station

After getting to the station, the woman watched him enter a bus and refused to leave until the bus got filled with passengers

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments to share similar experiences

A Nigerian man was overwhelmed by his mother's love for him after she accompanied him to a public bus station.

In the clip, the woman ensured her son's safety by waiting until he boarded the bus and refusing to leave until it was filled with passengers.

Man shares experience with caring mother

The video, posted by @officialdesmond_rc on TikTok, touched the hearts of social media users who shared similar experiences of their mothers' unwavering support.

His doting mother was reluctant to depart until she was certain her son was safe and the bus was about to move.

While sharing the clip, the boy gushed over his mother's love for him and prayed for God to bless all the caring mothers.

In his words:

"Mother's love. She refused to go until the bus is full. God bless all the mothers out there."

Reactions as boy shows off caring mum

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok with heartwarming messages praising mothers.

@kevinlutolf31 said:

"Can you please repost it with the original voice."

@MR RAPH said:

"If she commot there you fit change location na why she dey wait for you."

@FAY VO said:

"I remember when I was traveling after my mom enter bike follow me go park i tell her make she the go before I know she come back with okpa say I fit hungry for road."

@sample_blis said:

"Remember the first year I was traveling to write post utme my mum snapped the plate number, snapped the driver and waited till the bus left."

@Skyjane said:

"My mummy left her 3 carton of fish in the market. When she heard I was rushed to the hospital last last the fish spoiled I felt so bad that I blamed myself for being sick. Mothers are diamonds."

@Ama said:

"I swear my mom waited and even collected driver number and plate number gave me 12k for any emergency. I too love my mom. I swear I fit die for her."

@uju_nwa8 added:

"I’m going through some comments here and it’s clear that some of u aren’t loved at home u people didn’t experience motherly love. This woman loves her son and that’s it."

