A new video has emerged, showing a different angle of what transpired at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos

News went viral on Sunday indicating that a woman had torn her husband's international passport at the Lagos Airport

The woman said in the latest video that she wants her husband to feel pain after they arrived in Nigeria from abroad

The Nigerian woman who tore her husband's international passport at the Lagos Airport is still trending online.

A video went viral on Sunday, showing a shredded Nigerian passport on the floor of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The woman tore her husband's passport at Lagos International Airport. Photo credit: TikTok/Jejola Family TV and Getty Images/Aaftab Sheikh.

In a new and longer video posted by Jejola Family TV, the woman could not be pacified by those present.

She said she wants her husband to feel pain on their arrival in Nigeria from a foreign country.

The new video also shows she should have held her husband abroad so that he would not 'smell Nigeria.'

She also said all the things her husband's family has been doing have ended on their arrival.

The woman said:

"No sir! I want him to feel the pain. The pain I have been feeling, that is what I want him to feel."

The man felt confused as those present tried to pacify him and insisted he should not engage his wife in any physical altercation.

It is an offence to tear a Nigerian passport

Legit.ng saw some comments accusing the woman and her husband of pranking the general public.

It is also a crime to tear a Nigerian passport. According to the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, destroying a Nigerian passport is a criminal offence.

Section 1, Subsection 1, states:

“(c)unlawfully alter, tamper with, or mutilate any passport or any pages thereof” or “(I) attempt, aid, abet, counsel, procure, or conspire with any other person to commit such an offence.”

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has since summoned the woman and her husband for questioning.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman tears her husband's passport

@gloriaonyinyeigwe said:

"Marriage is not a child's play. That woman has a lot in her heart. Don't judge by what you see now am telling you."

@Amune olubukola said:

"This is real content. Honestly this couple don blow."

@Panditocracy said:

"The kids are scared of her. That says a lot."

@chikito833 said:

"The man just made a statement that they talked about something sometimes ago but he thought she had already forgotten about it."

