A Nigerian man has elicited mixed reactions on social media after showing the N10 his ex-girlfriend sent him

The young man expressed displeasure at the unsolicited amount his ex credited his account with as a way of mocking him

He stated that he didn't break her heart, but she left him long ago while their relationship had not ended

A lady learnt that her ex-boyfriend was now jobless and sent him N10 with a transaction description that reads, "Use am hold body my dear ex."

Her ex-boyfriend, MrObi Alex Jekson, took to Facebook to react to her unsolicited action.

His ex-girlfriend sent him just N10. Photo Credit: MrObi Alex Jekson

Alex had a message for his ex

In his Facebook post, Alex lamented that his girlfriend mocked him with unsolicited money because he had lost his job.

While stating that he didn't break her heart, Alex revealed she actually left him while their relationship was still on.

He criticised her for the N10 gift and wished her well. He wrote:

"Guess who's mocking me now coz I lost my job 🤦 💔.

"Ma, I didn't break your heart, you left a long time ago even when we were still in the relationship but this? 🤷

"Completely unnecessary but it's well😊.

"I wish you success in life and happiness 🙏."

Opinions divided over his ex's action

Opara Kelechi said:

"Grow up man.

"Move on.

"Women has done more than this to many us but you can't see us talk about it or come on social media to seek for pity from followers or friends.

"You can do better, heal and move on."

Praises Chukwu Furnitures said:

"Na the people wey dey shout 'rest' for comment section just dey tire me.

"But bro, it would have been better if you didn't post this though. No like you can't, but I think you're giving her much relevance she doesn't deserve from you."

C-square Onuejiekwu said:

"In as much as this hurts, I will never bring it to social media. You will see me talking about my love life on social media whether past or present."

Symply Ruth said:

"I just dey find that una matching outfit picture make I drop am here."

Mesioye Elijah said:

"I don't know what you will gain by posting this, this shouldn't even cross the wall of social Media at all.

"You so much love self pity and consideration whereas you're not even a lady, gals have even done worse than this to a lot of us but you can't hear us post norh talk about it, (that is maturity) this kind of things even tend to reduce your masculinity.

"Just take responsibility, and work more on your personal growth, you're not a kid, so stop behaving like one, you'll come back stronger, I hope you'll heal though."

Adeyemi Oluwatoyin said:

"Some people are looking for #5 but didn't have anybody to gift Dem. Be greatful ur ex remembered u."

