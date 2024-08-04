A Nigerian man has expressed his pain on social media after his trip to Abuja to secure a job didn't yield the desired outcome

The heartbroken man said he has been stranded and had to sleep in open areas after his disappointment in Abuja

While narrating his painful ordeal, he appealed to netizens on X to assist him, so he could return home

A Nigerian man's desperate plea for help has gone viral on social media after his job search in Abuja ended in disaster.

The young man, who had travelled from Akwa Ibom in search of employment, found himself stranded in Abuja with no means of returning home.

Job hunter begs netizens for help Photo credit: @dreal_akpan/X.

Source: Twitter

Stranded man seeks help on X

Taking to his X account, @dreal_akpan shared his harrowing experience and appealed to netizens for help.

He revealed that he had been sleeping rough in open areas around Wuse 2, Abuja, for three weeks after the job he had hoped to secure failed to materialise.

Akpan explained that he was in dire need of assistance to cover the cost of his transportation back home.

He also lamented that he had fallen ill with malaria, contracted from mosquito bites while sleeping outdoors, and was unable to afford medical treatment.

In his words:

"I need urgent help pls,I am stranded somewhere around Wuse 2 in Abuja,I came all the way from akwa ibom down here in search of a job but the job didn't materialize. It has been a horrible 3 weeks here and I want to go back home. I just need my transportation back home.

"Pls kindly support me with any amount u can to help me secure my transportation back home,I have been sleeping in open places around here in wuse 2, Abuja. U can video call me to confirm.

"Please I will welcome any form of help at the moment,I am down with malaria at the moment a results of mosquito bites from the open places I sleep here in wuse 2. And I can't afford drugs at the moment. I only came with the hope of working to earn a living but I got stranded."

Reactions as stranded man seeks help

The young man's story sparked an outpouring of sympathy and support from Nigerians on X.

Eternal Sunshine said:

"Firstly, could you ask around where I exactly in wuse 2?, I don't mind dropping food for you, that'll be my own contribution."

Queen Eddy wrote:

"I’m just seeing this now, I’m a fellow Akwa Ibomite living in Wuse 2, how can I get in touch with you?"

Emperor DC said:

"If you haven't gotten any help when this pops up on your timeline feel free to dm, one love."

Larisiki JR said:

"I don’t know how this might sound to you, but can you be a personal assistant to a House of Representatives member at the green chamber?"

Rozay Ibadan added:

"Never give up."

See the post below:

