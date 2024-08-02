A young Nigerian man who relocated abroad demonstrated great joy as he got a plate-washing job in Europe

While doing the job joyously, he danced with great happiness as he made a video for his TikTok followers

Many people who had done a similar job in Europe narrated their humble beginning as immigrants

A young Nigerian man who relocated to Europe danced with joy as he showed off his work.

He washed plates with happiness as he asked if they were immigrants abroad who had also done his kind of work.

The man danced as he washed plates. Photo source: @kingdike1

Source: TikTok

Man working in Europe

The man danced towards a washing hand basin as he played with a tap. A colleague walked towards the end of his video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another clip, the man worked in a kitchen as part of his work as he spoke about how people back home should always appreciate the money they send to them.

"I dash you €20, you say just € 20. You called two hours of my life 'just'?"

Watch one of his videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

STORYTELLER & CREATOR said:

"Most easiest job is washing of plate abroad when all the machines are there what’s hard there?"

Western Gee your real gee said:

"My work before even when I want leave the job my boss ask me who go come day wash the plate like say to wash plate na my inheritance way I day run for."

oilmoney042 said:

"Having back pain already due to always standing for 8 hours."

papi_Amalia sid:

"Me da here oo, that year man da colllext 600 euro monthly for Italy."

skipper said:

"I don use am build house wey even Nigeria banker nor go fit dream to build."

Adorable Adora said:

"We don do everything legally nice for this abroad."

Chimezie57 said:

"Did this work for 5 years. I woke up one day I told my boss I no do again. I quit the job without getting new job. what I'm doing now if far better. this work will limit your chances of..."

Brazil said:

"I don leave washing of plate, to fabbrica work, very soon I go reach my destination!"

Doctor became cleaner in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who relocated to Canada started working in a warehouse in a bid to make ends meet.

The man (@drdondada) sat in the warehouse, looking sad. He touched his head slightly and shook it in regret. He revealed that before leaving for Canada, he was a doctor in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng