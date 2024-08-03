A video of a young man receiving his wife who came in from overseas has generated a buzz online

The excited man took a swipe at those who said his wife would not return after her last visit to Nigeria

However, many social media users pointed out that her countenance did not look like she was happy

A Nigerian man was overjoyed when his wife, who lives in the United States, arrived in Nigeria for a second time to see him.

He welcomed her at the airport with a bouquet of flowers and shaded those who talked down on his relationship.

It was the woman's second time in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @achieverandrussella123

Source: TikTok

"To everyone that said: so pe otilo, look she came back," he wrote.

In the clip he shared, he looked more excited than his wife, and many netizens pointed this out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some attributed the woman's countenance to her being shy, while others thought she was not happy.

Watch the couple's video below:

Mixed reactions trail the couple's video

Use_Condom_Always said:

"But the wife doesn't look like she is 🇺🇸 citizen.

"Congratulations to you both of you bro.

"Pls don't let her feel regret why she come to you."

Shava 🇿🇼🇨🇦 said:

"Why is the wife not happy?"

DaReesha said:

"She super shy I would have tackled my hubby."

Mabe Ibrahim said:

"Abeg treat her well, I no wan hear Nigeria this, Nigeria that. You don turn Ambassador. Wishing you guys the best."

Chaico-Throb said:

"Where una d see real love?

"The one wey I get from Philippines d always d demand iTunes card."

Tiffany💟💕 said:

"Be careful with her."

Yolie Martin Glover said:

"He looks to be the only one happy."

xmany01 said:

"My own didn’t survive her illness 😭 Sarcoidosis 😭 Rest On."

Legit.ng reported that a married lady had finally got a US visa to meet her husband after six years.

Lady reunites with her husband in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had finally reunited with her husband in Canada after two years.

In a video, she revealed that her husband left for overseas shortly after their wedding, making it a deeply emotional time for her. After two long years apart, they reunited in Canada, and she captured their joyful moments together in the video.

Their reunion was a beautiful testament to enduring love and resilience. For the couple, the moment symbolised the end of a long period of longing and the beginning of a new chapter together.

Source: Legit.ng