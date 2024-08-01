A Nigerian man has stunned many people over a collage of his late mother and his younger daughter

The man praised after he noticed that his young daughter looks like his deceased mother, who passed away years ago

His late mum and daughter collage blew up on X and sparked conversations around the possibility of a reincarnation

An architect, Ezeh Val, has said his tears have been wiped after seeing the resemblance between his deceased mum and young offspring.

In a viral tweet on X, Val shared a collage of his late mum, who died many years ago and a 2024 picture of his little daughter.

Val praised God for his stunning creation. In his words:

"God is the greatest… Tears wiped."

His tweet has garnered over 28k likes and 1.8k retweets on X at the time of this report. Netizens expressed shock at their striking resemblance.

People marvelled at their resemblance

@sonofomenuko said:

"The semblance is quite striking! So beautiful to see. Love the joy this brings to you.

"I've heard some say, "she's back", but how do you explain having a son that is a replica of your Dad and your Dad is still alive? Does it mean your Dad doubled himself?"

@winninggrace22 said:

"You are so lucky she returned back inform of your daughter so take very good care of her. She would live long by God grace @MrEnugu1."

@chuxochieze said:

"When the time is right, this is how chief will come back to me and my life will definitely change to good as before. 🥺

"Happy for you bro.

"Nwa ọma. 😍"

@Richieprincey said:

"I really wish my late sister will come back to me like this, The world has never been the same since she left us 😭😭😭."

@Dootyoember said:

"Exact same face... If she grows more some people actually address her as you mum."

@ojakodavid said:

"There is a lot we cannot know nor understand until we cross over. I sincerely beseech everyone of us to be mindful of our salvation while still around here."

@GidiDanAuta said:

"You photocopy your mama."

