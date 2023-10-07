A Nigerian man has happily opened up about how he taught his ex-girlfriend a lesson for rejecting him eight years ago

According to him, the lady rejected him then because she did not see a future with him and wanted to marry before she clocked 24

Years later, the married man got her phone number and resorted to 'peppering' his ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp

A Nigerian man, Mazi Chiemena Samuel, has caused a stir on Facebook as he shared how he dealt with his ex-girlfriend named Chidinma.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 3, Samuel recalled how she dumped him eight years ago, saying she wanted to marry before 24 and did not see a future with him.

Mazi Chiemena Samuel said the lady did not see a future with him. Photo Credit: Mazi Chiemena Samuel

Source: Facebook

Still not over the rejection, he looked for her phone number eight years down the line and added her up on WhatsApp.

Samuel found out she was not still married

While he was now married and has a daughter, Samuel gloated that Chidinma was still unmarried at 27.

Samuel said he added her on WhatsApp so she could be viewing his status and would DM her whenever she missed any one of them.

"...I find way to get her number and added her on my WhatsApp so she can be viewing my status. Sometimes, if she avoid my status, I will go to her DM and greet her and ask her how is her family, her mum, dad and siblings," he gloated.

Further mocking his ex, Samuel shared:

"The day I bought my wife a brand new iPhone 13 pro max, I posted it on my WhatsApp, she didn't view it. The next day, I posted it and tagged only her to see it to make sure she viewed my status.

"When a girl leaves you, don't feel bad. Make sure she doesn't meet you on the same level as when she left."

Mazi Chiemena Samuel's post irked many

Anietimfon Michael said:

"I hope she saves this for future reference purpose.

"Obviously, you married to get at her, she may not have married at 24, buh it's better than choosing a petty human to live with!"

Esther Olanma Shedrach said:

"But why are you so obsessed with her?

"You're married already, so face your family."

Sy Lumn said:

"After 7 years you're still bothered about your ex. Just say u still love her Because I don't understand this pettiness."

Wisdom Usoro said:

"This thing been pain this guy well well."

Juliet Orakwue said:

"Na your type no go everly divorce if the marriage goes bad.

"Because you have chosen to prove a point all your life."

DI JA said:

"Awwww.

"Great man.

"You are still trying to impress your ex and prove a point to her till now.

"Please, don't move on, keep finding ways to let her know her decision was wrong."

Chileziem Vera said:

"And your wife has no idea that you're still in love with a girl that left you 8years ago.

"Maybe you got married to your wife to pepper your ex....... Properly not because you love her.

"May we not date or marry children!"

Nigerian man shocks ex-girlfriend after travelling abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared how her ex-boyfriend stunned her after travelling abroad.

The lady, @TheOnlyKemi, said her ex-boyfriend wanted to do a video call with her for two weeks but she kept ignoring him.

When she eventually consented, the dressed-up man told her that he was already abroad, showed off his wife and bade goodbye just like that.

Source: Legit.ng