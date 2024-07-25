"What Type of Food is this Abeg?" Lady Cries out, Shows Meal Brother's Fiancée Made for the Family
- A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the kind of meal her brother's wife-to-be prepared
- The stunned sister-in-law-to-be shared a short clip of the food and rhetorically asked people what it was
- While some internet users thought there was nothing wrong with the food, others argued otherwise
The food a Nigerian lady cooked for her husband-to-be's family has stirred mixed reactions on social media.
A young lady, @chocolatee_p, had posted the meal online, saying it was her brother's fiancée's first time cooking porridge yam for the family.
"What type of food is this abeg?" she wondered.
@chocolatee_p's video blew up on TikTok and sparked a debate among netizens.
Some people took sides with the cook, while others thought differently. Her video has garnered over 6k views at the time of this report.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trailed the food
lilybryn2🌺🍭🦋🦋🦋 said:
"You deh see pepper soup yam, you deh look am."
ASK_OF SOM💋 said:
"Hope say she don reach her parents hux 😂ji mmiri oku."
Boluwatife 💜✨ said:
"This one na sacrifice ooo."
Mercy Frosh said:
"Thie na yam and oil nah.
"Y u dey call am porridge???"
loveOTG said:
"She b better wife material.
"Make una hold am tight o."
ꨄDarasimi💕 said:
"U will first drink the palm oil before eating the yam."
