A 20-year-old prisoner, Elyazid A, managed to escape from Lyon prison (Rhône) by slipping into one of his fellow prisoner's bags.

The escape incident happened on Friday, July 11, and went unnoticed by prison officials for over 24 hours.

Franceinfo reported that the cellmate whose bag the fugitive had entered for his escape was to be released on that day.

The prisoner managed to beat the prison's surveillance cameras and guard controls to carry out the escape.

How man escaped from Lyon prison

Shedding light on how the escape happened, the French tabloid explained that the unnamed cellmate, who was released on the day of the incident, placed the bag with other bags and carried them on a trolley.

The released prisoner then passed through security checks with the trolley. Once in the parking lot, the escapee came out of the bag and left immediately.

Legit.ng learnt that the fugitive, a French national, had been sentenced several times to prison. His escape was noticed on Saturday, July 12.

Lyon prison escapee arrested

While the escapee became the subject of an Interpol red notice, CNN reported that he had been arrested.

Lyon’s prosecutor’s office told CNN that Elyazid was arrested in Sathonay-Camp, a city on the outskirts of Lyon, on Monday morning.

“The man who escaped from Corbas remand centre was arrested this morning around 6:00 a.m., leaving a cellar in Sathonay Camp.

“No one was injured. His accomplice was not with him and has not yet been arrested," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reacting to the escape incident, the director of France’s prison administration, Sébastien Cauwel, described it as an extremely rare event, adding that the prison involved is overcrowded.

“This is an extremely rare event that we have never seen in this administration and which clearly shows a whole series of serious failures."

He noted that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

