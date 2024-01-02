A Nigerian lady has cried out angrily on social media over the food her brother's lover prepared at home

In a TikTok video, she criticised her sibling's girlfriend's culinary skills, describing the food on fire as rubbish

While many people criticised the lady for talking down on another woman's cooking, others thought she must be chasing clout with the video

In a TikTok video, a Nigerian lady displayed the food her brother's girlfriend prepared, tagging it rubbish.

@ademhideola1 shared a video showing the filled pot of soup still on fire as she blasted her brother's lover.

She rubbished her brother's girlfriend over her culinary skills. Photo Credit: @ademhideola1

Source: TikTok

She vowed that the lady must leave her brother.

"Na today my brother gf go leave my brother. See the rubbish wey she dey cook,' she wrote on the clip.

@ademhideola1's video blew up on the platform, with many netizens taking sides with her brother's girlfriend. Some people, however, thought she was clout chasing.

Watch the video below:

Criticisms trail her video

Baron said:

"See the rubbish you are cooking and you wan to blame someone else."

Tessy’s cake and more said:

"Oga the pot too small self make una try but big one."

Swabrah said:

"Just change to a bigger pot don’t stress us what hard for u to do."

FavyTrish03 said:

"I guessed this one is ogbono soup.

"The soup looks nice but the pot is small."

ThatprettyIjawgurl said:

"The food looks okay now na the pot too small and make she try turn am."

Ariike Thrift City said:

"Na person talk say make ur brother no buy big pot."

Jennifer Oliver said:

"U open ur eyes dey cook this kind thing, which bro GF, madam na u run this one."

odinakaifeoma said:

"It simple turn it in to a bigger pot or u re just looking for an opportunity to send her out of ur brother house."

Source: Legit.ng