A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament over her brother's foreign wife's cooking skills

The nail technician said her brother's Jamaican wife visited them and proceeded to make them her local dishes

A video showing the different dishes the Jamaican woman made has sent social media users into a frenzy

A female nail technician, @official_daira12, has cried out over the meals her brother's Jamaican wife cooked for them.

@official_daira12 wondered what would have happened to her if she had the meals.

"Omo imagine what would have happened to me if i tested any of this," the nail technician wrote on TikTok.

According to @official_daira12, her brother's Jamaican wife visited them in Nigeria and apparently wanted to impress them with her local dishes.

@official_daira12 didn't seem to like the cooking. She shared a video capturing the different meals the lady cooked.

Reactions trail the Jamaican woman's cooking

Tastylonians said:

"Make she try Learn naija cuisine and I'm sure that broth would taste nice as well."

Ayo_ade said:

"Nothing concern me I will eat it so far the ingredients is halal nothing concern me again."

Elorm said:

"Jamaicans have some of the best dishes in the world.

"Travel and see."

Tesleemah❤️said:

"Close your eyes fast fast na pepper soup."

Melia♡ said:

"As a Jamaican the first one is soup second one is cabbage and corned beef if u had eaten it or tasted it you would have liked it."

St Elysian said:

"I don't really think it's about the food, i think it's the wife she doesn't like bc why shame people's culture?"

IamStellasmile said:

"She was just being herself and wanted to make you people happy ….Naso dem Dey cook for their side."

