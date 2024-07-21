Internet users were in stitches as a little boy put up a funny resistance in order not to go home with his mother

His mother had come to take him home, but the little kid shed tears and insisted that he would rather stay more in his grandfather's house

A video of the boy and his mother having a conversation over the matter sparked mixed reactions

A little boy burst into tears as his mother came to his grandfather's house to take him home.

The boy threw a tantrum and reiterated to his mum that he was not ready to go with her.

He refused to go with his mother. Photo Credit: @kayyydawkins

Source: TikTok

Sharing a video on TikTok of the drama her son made, the mum, @kayyydawkins, wrote:

"My son was not having it lmao that boy love his uncles real bad ."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Seeing his reaction, the mum made him do her a pinky promise that he would go with her the following day.

The boy agreed, and his mood brightened up.

Watch the video below:

The kid's behaviour amused netizens

Shan29123 said:

"He’s not coming home tomorrow. He was buying time with that pinkie swear."

Candace Mccullough said:

"I called my son at his granny house today, I said hi baby, he said I don’t want to come home."

Cici Copeland said:

"Pick him up at end of summer sis... lol he not coming til school start."

Jennique Ketura said:

"This baby is blessed because the grandparents in this generation do not watch their grandkids like this."

Arlisha Roshan said:

"Him asking is you leaving me is wild he the one wanna stay."

Rose Hernandez said:

"The mood switch was crazy so adorable."

Heaven said:

"I’m telling you now he ain’t coming home tomorrow."

ELI said:

"Tomorrow aint happening u see that boy flip flops he outside with uncle."

Legit.ng reported that a little boy had tearfully refused to leave his grandmother's house and go home with his mother.

Mum who took toddler to grandma laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had cried out after taking her toddler to her grandma's house.

In a video, the mother expressed her shock and doubted if he was the same boy she brought to see his grandmother. The mum, identified as @blessingella04 on TikTok, first showcased how good her son looked before she took him to his grandmother’s house.

However, she returned to meet the unexpected sight of her toddler playing outside the house and looking so different. The boy only had a T-shirt on and was walking around the sandy ground on bare feet.

Source: Legit.ng