A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the foodstuffs her father purchased for her after she complained to him

According to the lady, she jokingly told him that she didn't have foodstuffs not knowing that he would take it serious

The next morning, the doting father packaged some food stuffs including oil, rice and sugar to send to her

A caring Nigerian father went above and beyond to ensure his daughter's kitchen was well-stocked.

His proud daughter shared the heartwarming story on TikTok which melted the hearts of many netizens.

Lady emotional as caring father sends foodstuffs to her Photo credit: @official_modiva/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over caring father

According to the lady, she playfully told him that she ran out of foodstuffs, not intending for him to take her words seriously.

However, her doting father took her complaint to heart and sprang into action to elevate her alleged condition.

The following morning, he packaged a variety of food items, including oil, rice, and sugar, to send to his daughter.

The emotional lady, identified as @official_modiva on TikTok, was moved by her father's kind gesture as she showcased the foodstuffs online.

Her video was accompanied by a caption expressing her gratitude and admiration for her father's support.

"POV: You jokingly told your dad you didn't have foodstuffs. You guys I have the best dad in the world," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady hails caring father

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with many praising the father's heartwarming gesture.

@Jessica.Chiomma said:

"Dads are the sweetiest."

@kimberly asked:

"Are you in need of a roommate?"

@CHIodera0 said:

"He’s such a sweet dad. God keep him for you guys."

@Mnena said:

"Tell ur dad his other daughter is in Lagos."

@Audrey said:

"Its giving I have no idea what i'm doing but i just want to solve your problem."

@Zeeezeee reacted:

"God bless our fathers."

@Adaobi said:

"Jokingly kee hmm."

@Nwamama said:

"Na my papa be this."

@blacknescafe reacted:

"This is so my dad. I'm such a daddy's girl."

Watch the video below:

