A young mother named Miss Shai left her son in her parent's house and went to pick him up after he had spent some time there

However, when she got there, the boy totally refused to follow her, insisting that he wants remain with grandma

In a viral TikTok video, it took a lot of dragging and cajoling before he agreed to follow with his mother home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young boy who visited his grandparents refused to leave the place after his mum came to pick him up.

In a TikTok video posted by his mum named Miss Shai, the little boy yelled and cried out loudly when he was being forced to go home.

The little boy likes staying with his grandparents. Photo credit: TikTok/@slaybyshai210.

Source: UGC

From the video, it was clear to all that the boy loves it at his grandparent;s. It took a lot of begging and cajoling before the boy agreed to leave.

His grandmum had to intervene specially before he calmed down and entered his mother's car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Miss Shai says in the video that it happens all the time she goes to pick her son.

She added in the comments:

"If he didn’t have school trust me he’d of been left right the hell there."

Watch the video below:

@thisladywakesho said:

"Give this baby his Oscar award please, that was one heck of a performance."

@Miracleh22 commented:

"He’s like look I’m just a baby."

@Rolling wit the MONTS reacted:

"This just warmed my heart. That’s a blessing in the world we live in. These grandmas don’t be invested at all. Your parents are the MVP."

@Paula Onuoha said:

"That’s why my son basically lives at my momma's."

@Strayie baEthan said:

"This is the reason why we all should have Grandma Day. Was raised by one wen mama passed away."

@Luv Jah commented:

"At this point, just give that lady her baby. He's your brother now."

@Dawn Tilson-Johnson said:

"At least you know your mother treats him with lots of love."

Grandmum shaves her grandson's hair

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that a grandmum shaved her grandson's hair.

The woman cut the hair to the skin when her daughter was away in school.

When her daughter reaaturned, she was livid with anger and she shared the video on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng