A heartbroken Nigerian mother has shared a video of her recent discussion with her bold little son

In the video, she repeatedly asked him to mention whom he loved more between his father and his mother

However, she felt betrayed when the child insisted that he preferred his father despite carrying him for nine months

A Nigerian mother was left heartbroken after her little son expressed his preference for his father over her in a video that has gone viral.

The mother shared the video online and expressed pain over her son's disclosure that he loved his father more.

Mum laments as son dotes on father Photo credit: @esthernnennaya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum feels betrayed by little son

In the video, the mother repeatedly asked her little son to choose between his parents, hoping to hear that he loved her more. However, the child's response was not what she had expected.

Despite her efforts to change his answer, the little son maintained his stance about his preference for his father.

The mother, identified as @esthernnennaya on TikTok, shared the video of their conversation online with a caption expressing her betrayal.

She wrote:

"These kids you carry for 9 months will betray you."

Reactions as mum laments over son's betrayal

The TikTok video sparked a wave of responses, with many netizens sharing similar experiences.

@Tochi said:

"No be u ask am question?"

@Kemi Y stated:

"He won't change his answer o."

@Thee scientist said:

"He shook his had when u said ‘who do you like more mommy."

@Esther reacted:

"Did he stutter? It’s a good thing you didn’t add the grand parents as well, he’d have probably chosen them too."

@Fiona Joy said:

"Just give up cause my little one is a splitting image of her dad, wakes up in the morning and says morning dada to ME. I’m like girlllllll."

@SharmaAgeros said:

"Stop trying to trick him with the reverse question he said what he said."

@Hope added:

"The “ah” at the end meant stop trying to trick me, as the answer will still be daddy regardless of what order you say it in."

Watch the video below:

Baby chooses mum over dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby preferred his mother to his father as he chose the former many times in a game.

Despite the man's repeated calls for attention, the kid ran to the mother's warm embrace in a way that stirred laughter.

Source: Legit.ng