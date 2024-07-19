A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out for help in locating a young man who stole her heart

Describing the man as cute, she said she saw him on her Bus rapid transit (BRT) while she was headed home

Some internet users criticised the young lady for failing to approach the man when she saw him on the bus

A young Nigerian lady, @nmesomaa___, has appealed to netizens to aid her in finding a man she saw on a Lagos bus.

@nmesomaa___ shared a video of the man she had taken on the bus without his knowledge.

She begged for help in locating him. Photo Credit: (@nmesomaa_)

Source: TikTok

@nmesomaa___ begged netizens to come to her aid. She described the young man as cute, saying she saw him on the bus while she was headed home.

Wording on her TikTok video read:

"Saw this cute man in my BRT on my way home and Godddd I think this video didn't even do justice but TikTok help me find him."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video

bokarib said:

"What stops you from walking up to him and starting a simple conversation. Nigerian ladies need to learn."

Abdulmaliq said:

"Na my neighbor and he is married with 5 kids."

Anaamlie Freda said:

"Am I the only one who's been looking at the lady's hair instead??"

ajayiayodejijames said:

"Person you saw within touching distant, we go dey look for ontop internet."

Tios said:

"Make una find me sef na.

"I dey use brt every day ."

Prince 001 said:

"Hmmm wen lady is looking for husband, everyone becomes handsome in their face ."

olayiwolacorneliu said:

"I Know him. we worship in the same church."

Bobby_ said:

"So mouth pain u when u see am ?"

Legit.ng reported that a young lady had fallen in love with a man she met at a bus park.

Lady searches for bus passenger she saw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had launched a search for a fine man she saw on a bus she had boarded.

Steph shared a recording of him she made on the bus via TikTok, saying she was too shy to talk to him. Steph said she was going to ask him for his power bank to strike up a conversation, but she could not.

She said she feels he stays in Port Harcourt and may be in a 'situation', a relationship, or single. Her TikTok video went viral and got netizens talking.

Source: Legit.ng