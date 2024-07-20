A man went home after three weeks in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was welcomed sweetly by his dogs

A video captured how the domestic animals reacted as soon as their owner made his way into the compound

Some internet users gushed about how his dogs behaved, while others joked about how they would never visit his house

A male NYSC member caused a stir as he showed how his dogs received him back home after three weeks in orientation camp.

The man, @dognaire, wore his NYSC uniform and was rushed by the dogs as soon as he entered the gate.

The male corper was welcomed in style by his happy dogs. Photo Credit: @dognaire

Source: TikTok

"By the way, snow littered while i was away o , so i have eskimo puppies on ground now T for Thanks," @dognaire's video was captioned on TikTok.

The dogs, numbering about seven, wagged their tails and jumped on @dognaire as they showed their excitement at seeing him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The white Eskimo interacted with him more.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the corper's dog welcome

SKORGOLIA_11 said:

"You can’t be my friend fam no be me go Dey find you come house."

Betty_butter said:

"As other dogs Dey do like werey the light brown dog just go there make he touch as he touch he just Waka comot those kind of dogs doesn’t bark much but if the attack you ehn you go know."

Adejoke said:

"God no say I can’t come and say hello to you no matter what."

PELUMI ❤️ said:

"If ma me dey follow this man as a friend I go don die for gate."

Bonnie Janney said:

"Ha omo dogs ehn…man best friend indeed..some dogs better pass human being."

Debo Rah said:

"Na this kind house dem go tell you “just enter, they’re friendly they won’t bite.”

__Omolabakee said:

"Nothing can make me enter this kind of compound in my life."

Legit.ng reported some dogs' sweet reaction to seeing a man who returned from NYSC orientation camp.

Happy dogs jump and welcome lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was welcomed happily by dogs as she visited her elder brother's house.

In a clip she posted on her TikTok, different breeds of dogs jumped on her happily, wagging their tails as she petted their heads.

At one point during the clip, she had to carry one of the dogs. At the start of the video, the animals were already at the gate before she came in. The lady said that her whole family are dog lovers.

Source: Legit.ng