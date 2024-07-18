A young Nigerian lady has got internet users gushing after showing off her caucasian lover on social media

She said he lives 7,500 miles away and there were thoughts that he may never come to see her in Nigeria

She shared a chat showing the night they met on Facebook back in 2021 and their first chat on the social media platform

A Nigerian lady has celebrated finally meeting her white lover whom she met on Facebook in 2021.

The excited lady shared a WhatsApp chat they had while he was en route to see her in Nigeria.

The man lives 7,500 miles away and she had thought he may never come to see her. @ammy_ik shared a cute video on TikTok of when she received him at the airport.

In another video, she displayed her engagement ring and the first chat she had with him on Facebook in 2021. The chat showed she had messaged him first.

Her videos melted hearts online.

Reactions trail interracial lovebirds' video

izevbuwaesohe said:

"This what me real long distance. not one stupid boy that stays in Lagos and I'm in Benin cheats on me like bro u can come see I can come see u like . I'm happy for you."

Judee Huncho said:

"Him get cousin Ehn my darling,mk I come after Una fly go that side."

Chioma said:

"Abegi if u na born twins I want one pls your babies are really going to be dam.n cute."

onyeEllaify said:

"Love that he is young and look young. congratulations nne."

Fashion Hub said:

"Una no dey talk truth for this comment section but make I fellow do awwn."

pretty gold said:

"Awwwn❤️. This got me so emotional congrats sis❤️."

ochulonono said:

"Amy This video just made me cry❤️Congratulations Sister."

Numb said:

"Awwwwn where did you meet him I want one for myself."

Legit.ng earlier reported that a white man had flown into Nigeria to marry a Nigerian lady after one year of chatting online.

Lady overjoyed as she meets white lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also previously reported that a lady expressed joy at finally meeting her white lover.

Ogechi, who is into handmade braided wigs and crochet, revealed that they met on the platform Truly African.

Sharing a video of their first meeting, she remarked that many happy moments happen when dreams come true. Her video captured the unidentified man aboard a flight from Los Angeles, United States. The man showed the sky view from the aeroplane's window.

