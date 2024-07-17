A young Nigerian woman has shared an intriguing video from her drama-filled introduction ceremony

In the funny video, her abroad-based husband sat on a chair, and several ladies lined up, posing to be his lover, Chimuanya

However, the young man refused to choose any other lady until his beautiful fiancee came into the room

A video from a Nigerian lady's introduction ceremony has gone viral, captivating netizens with its entertaining display.

The viral video showed the playful moment the lady's husband got surrounded by several ladies vying for his attention in a humorous way.

Video from "chaotic" introduction trends

In the clip, the ladies paraded before him, striking poses and circling the room.

However, the husband remained unimpressed, refusing to choose any of them because he knew who he came for.

The drama continued until his fiancée made her entrance, and his reaction was nothing short of ecstatic.

The video was shared on TikTok by the bride, muanya0, who aptly described the scene as "the most chaotic introduction you will ever come across."

Her husband, whom she had a long-distance relationship with ever since he was abroad, held her firmly and planted her on his lap amid cheers from family members.

The video was captioned:

"The real definition of I am not the bride. The most chaotic introduction you will ever come across."

Reactions trail couple's introduction video

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Joy Emmanuel said:

"I don't know you but this video make me laugh. I pray may this love remain forever."

@I_am_Cyndy reacted:

"U just love the whole drama, love and laughter. Congratulations nnem you're the bride."

@Lynda Blossom stated:

"Congratulations. May dis love and happiness not depart from ur house hold. Amen."

@naeche_love wrote:

"See if una do this again and they catch me as a mad person for market I will not forgive u guys. See as I d disgrace myself for market the laugh."

@shakarabby said:

"Aunty come back here joor. Where you dey rush go. You need to see me smiling."

@ClassicChefAngela reacted:

"See me smiling. Congratulations dear chimuanya your home will be filled with laughter and happiness. Amen."

@Bodylikebenz added:

"Congratulations this one sweet me I can’t even wait for my own day to come fast."

Source: Legit.ng