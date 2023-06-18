An American man who fell in love with a Nigerian lady online has flown into the country and married her properly

TikTok creator Nkasi Trung took to the platform to tell about the beautiful love story between her and her American husband

Nigerians on TikTok joined Nkasi to celebrate, while some of them also wish to find true love on social media

A lady has told the story of how she met her man on social media, and they got married after a year.

TikTok creator, Nkasi Trung who is from Nigeria told her followers how she fell in love with her American lover who is now her husband.

The man who is from America flew in and married Nkasi. Photo credit: TikTok/@_nkasi.

After meeting on a dating site, Nkasi and her man started chatting, and their love grew for a period of one year before the man decided to visit Nigeria and meet her physically.

Nkasi said they chatted, texted, and made video calls online so as to stay in touch before the man flew in.

The video she posted showed when the man arrived in Nigeria, and they hugged each other tightly.

She wrote while posting the video:

"After a whole year of talking, texting and long hours of video calls, we made it. there's time for everything, I am glad I was patient through it all and today I am a proud wife."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as American man flies in to marry Nigerian lady

@maryabakidrau said:

"Aww...love this."

@itz amiri ola said:

"Wow, I love this, God I pray for this."

@shilaene commented:

"Congrats my sister. I'm next in line."

@Trophy Irene said:

"Beautiful. It's high time I try my luck."

@adajesus136 said:

"Where una they see them self? Abi no be the same internet I dey?"

@Bosslady reacted:

"When an American man says l love you just know they mean it."

Source: Legit.ng