A young-looking Nigerian mother has shared a video via the TikTok app showing off her five lovely children

In the video, she revealed how some people saw her stature and told her that she doesn't look like she has any child

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip

A Nigerian mother's heartwarming video has gone viral, showcasing her playful and loving relationship with her five children.

In the video, the mother danced joyfully with her five children at home while addressing assumptions about her family.

Mother shows off her five children Photo credit: @pelshair/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young-looking mum addresses 'doubting Thomases'

The mum identified as @pelshair on TikTok seized the moment to address the recurring assumptions about her life based on her appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, some people usually see her and assume that she doesn't have a child due to how young she looks.

"When people see me and say you don't look like you have kids," she said.

However, she displayed her lovely children in the video, proving people who made assumptions about her life wrong.

Reactions trail video of young-looking mum

The TikTok video quickly went viral with netizens expressing their opinions about her video.

@Omolara said:

"I wish I can have more than three kids, buh Severe Preeclampsia be holding up to my life. Beautiful kids. God bless you."

@dynamic Doris Johnson Favour asked:

"How come your tummy is so flat after 5 kids? So lovely!!!!"

@Ibrahim Suliyat said:

"Mama first God bless you.You really did a good thing helping mum.ko easy lati je first born."

@Gwenny said:

"When I saw your kid. I shouted Jesus. All these. Father have mercy. You're the real president general oh."

@Abigail Oluwafunmilayo said:

"The two I get sef never see food chop!! The headache worrying me now is how to provide their next meal!! Make I con born 5? Na die be that!!! You are blessed mama!!"

@Aarinola_shindara said:

"Why is no one giving kudos to that first daughter. I can imagine how much of a great support system she is to the mom. Bless you girl."

@KingLacastaRoyal said:

"I swear she is a pillar of support to her mom and that’s why is good to ave good age different before you give birth to another child."

@Denike stated:

"Wow With 5big stars and still dammn looking fresh and clean God loves so much and God bless that man that gives you peace of mind and The Muller as well."

@Annabell added:

"5? una dey try o. Just 2 and I don hang my boot my wahala no kee my enemy."

Young-looking mum dances with her daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 44-year-old mother showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters.

The trio's synchronised their moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng