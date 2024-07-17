A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her boyfriend crying uncontrollably after she told him about her intention to travel

The young man could not bear the fact that she would be away from him for one week and he burst into tears

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to react to the boy's emotional display

A video emerged on social media showing a young Nigerian man's emotional response to his girlfriend's impending trip.

The lady shared the clip which captured her boyfriend's pain as she broke the news of her one-week travel plans.

Man cries uncontrollably over girlfriend's trip

The young man was overcome with emotion as he pleaded with his girlfriend to reconsider her decision.

According to the heartbroken man, one week was too much for him to stay without his girlfriend by his side.

In his words:

"Baby please don't go nau. I am missing you already. Baby na. Abi na because I shout for you? One week is too much na. I really need you beside me."

The video was posted on TikTok by the girlfriend, @cyndypek, who affectionately referred to her boyfriend as a "cry cry baby" in her caption.

Reactions as man cries over girlfriend

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok, reacting with a mix of shame and admiration for the young man's display of vulnerability.

@omolaraeni53 said:

"You think you’re doing me? You are doing yourself. Mtcheeeeeew."

@Eva said:

"Nor be una fault I nor gree go lecture this morning na make am."

@singlepringle0 asked:

"Una two Dey mad? I no blame una two."

@Pwëšh reacted:

"Nor be uncle Godwin wey we dey fear for house be this??"

@Guys said:

"Na lie oo he Dey happy inside cause another girl go come soon."

@priceless joy stated:

"Abeg make una carry this low budget love commot for here joor."

@Rejoice_gold wrote:

"E go still cheat. Person wey get another baby believe man at your own risk."

@Blue heartgirl said:

"Bros so na carry all my breath ehhh no doubt air no Dey meet me. Pls don’t go."

@Nickey added:

"Come make we find this boy go house. E need explain for us y e Dey cry I hate oppression."

Watch the video below:

