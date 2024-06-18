A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to appreciate God for her life after surviving a car accident

The tragic accident happened 13 days before her move to Canada and left her with a broken left leg

The accident survivor shared pictures from the accident scene and a clip showing how she was being tended to

A Nigerian lady, @jaymiila, has celebrated narrowly surviving a road accident 13 days before she left for Canada.

@jaymiila wrote on TikTok that she had planned to make Canada travel preparation videos, unknown to her that she would be involved in an accident.

She survived a tragic accident 13 days to her move to Canada. Photo Credit: @jaymiila

@jaymiila shared pictures from the accident scene, showing the state of the vehicle she had boarded.

The young lady revealed she suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. In a TikTok video, she received a massage on the fractured leg.

@jaymiila eventually moved to Canada, a new video on her TikTok page suggested.

Watch the video below:

People thanked God for her life

Chibusomma Goodness said:

"Amen congratulations momma God is alive in your life."

Minah_treats said:

"Congratulations.

"So happy for you.

"Aye ope tiyo."

petit.avocat said:

"Excuse me, what was happening to your leg?"

DiViNE❤️‍✨ said:

''When God says you are YES who is there to say no.

"More greater heights ma'am."

Onyinyechi said:

"This massage is so painful eeh."

Phayscents said:

"Omgggg. Thank God for the victory."

Onyema O said:

"Congratulations and Thank God for safe journey."

Zee❤️ said:

"Thank God for your life… congratulations."

joshuatyoshar said:

"Wish you quick recovery."

PORT HARCOURT MAKEUP ARTIST said:

"Ahhh, thank God for your life."

