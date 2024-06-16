A man has sent social media users into a frenzy over his unique solution to questions people ask at the beginning of a possible relationship

The young man lamented online that he was tired of always being told to do a tell-it-all about himself

While some internet users welcomed his PDF innovation, others found it shocking and mind-boggling

A young man has shared the solution he came up with to being asked to talk about himself.

@brunotavares1 released his chat with someone in which he sent the person a PDF file in response to the statement, "Tell me more about yourself."

He made a PDF for women. Photo Credit: @brunotavares10

Source: TikTok

@brunotavares1 said he was tired of the talking stage question.

"Let's fast forward to moving in together," @brunotavares1 wrote.

The young man's TikTok post has gone viral and elicited mixed reactions online.

Netizens react to man's talking stage PDF

shandy said:

"This would work on me ngl. the initiative, straightforwardness, no playing around? let’s goooo."

chris_kariuki said:

"I literally started making one today thinking I was original."

M‘‍♀️ said:

"I stopped asking this and just went straight to “do u have morals/ goals in life” I don’t have time for games, husband or nothing."

MD Pétion said:

"This is WILD."

Num1StoopKid said:

"Let me see the pdf so I can see the questions. Bout to make my own."

Mads said:

"Tell me about yourself" is the laziest question ever."

Hlehlelicious_Ceehle said:

"Is it just me or when you're being asked this question suddenly you don't know yourself."

Khia Butterfield said:

"N imma send a test a week later to see if you studied ‍ if you fail you not serious lol."

Legit.ng reported that a lady in a talking stage with a man had shared the 20 commandments he gave her to obey.

Lady makes PDF for her talking stages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had made a PDF for her talking stage with men.

Her sole intention was to send the PDF to all her male admirers who expressed interest in getting to know her better.

In the PDF file, she talked about herself and provided all the necessary details a person may want to know. A screenshot of her recent chat with a male admirer shared by @mediagist on Instagram revealed her reason for taking such action.

Source: Legit.ng