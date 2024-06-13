A nurse could not hide her tears after hearing the heartbreaking last words of a patient who died in the hospital

According to her, the nurses and doctors had been doing their best to save the man's life for two weeks to no avail

During his last moment, the deceased pleaded with her and other nurses to try harder because he was not ready to die

A nurse has gotten netizens emotional after sharing her painful encounter with a deceased patient.

In a video shared online, she recounted the last words of the late patient that pierced her heart and left her in tears.

Nurse shares last words of deceased patient Photo credit: @nurse0467/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nurse laments bitterly after patient's death

The nurse identified as @nurse0467 on TikTok said the patient first thanked her and other nurses and doctors who took care of him.

However, he pleaded that he was not ready to die and wished that they would do anything to strengthen him again.

Sadly, the young man passed away, leaving the nurse in tears as she reflected on the deceased patient's final moments.

"Lost a patient we've been managing for two weeks. His last words were doc nurse thank you guys for all the love and care you've given me please you guys should help me I don't want to die. I couldn't hold my tears. This profession ehh," she said.

Reactions as nurse shares experience with patient

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Tracey said:

"We always have to be strong."

@crystal_akiko said:

"Much love thank you for your service love you."

@sturniololover said:

"It's ok, girl Just breath and think happy thoughts, and remember the person who passed away is living a better life up in heaven."

@Cheyenne Rathje said:

"I am sorry love todays a rough day tomorrows a new one and a beautiful day to save lives."

@Jovenalove wrote:

"Every time it hurt I’m sorry your going this but your not alone."

@Butterfly said:

"Been in the medical field for many years, this seems to be the one thing that doesn't get better."

@Reyes said:

"Oohh may God I now your feeling. It’s hard I love be a Nurse Asst but when we loss someone it the most hurtful."

@bellagirl8 reacted:

"Let me put my camera here and record a TikTok so people can see I'm sad" Sorry but why."

@A added:

"It’s hard for anyone to lose someone. Nurse to nurse it seems you’re looking for TikTok likes over having actual grief for the person."

