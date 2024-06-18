A young Nigerian man could hold back his tears as his visiting girlfriend got ready to return home

The man had tears rolling down his cheeks as his girlfriend comforted him while filming the situation

Many people who reacted to the lovers' clip said that the man had no sense of pride to have behaved like a child

A Nigerian man forgot pride and cried like an infant because his girlfriend was going home.

The lady who came to visit tried to comfort him as he rubbed his head and told him to stop crying.

Man cried for love

According to the girlfriend in a video reshared by YabaleftOnline, the man started feeling sad the night before when he knew the lady was returning the next day.

She said the young man had not been eating well because of her leaving. In Yoruba, the lady asked:

"Why are you crying like this? Did I tell you I won't come back again?"

@Ralphbezz said:

"Mumu he is a beginner. Wetin women go do you for this life eh, your body go tell you."

@1804Vinchi said:

"Unlock that guy now."

@yourodogwu said:

"Make she no break this one heart oooo."

@Mykoladoo wondered:

"Lmao for this economy?"

@ibukun_tayo said:

"Then Pablo should pay for her Bride price. If na the enjoyment dey worry am."

@ani_ukpanah said:

"Why some guys dey do things like this na?"

@lesstalk355 said:

"It's good to express your love and affection but not to Nigeria girls."

@slypromax said:

"If you cry because of a girl then that shows you have no options. Benin man no fit cry because of woman, this one na Yoruba men levels."

@SoxesDemos1 said:

"The phone shows that the guy is gone(how you go buy iPhone 12pro max for babe while you dey use 11 Wen no be pro max."

@Investorchim_a said:

"Showing emotions to a woman. You gonna learn the hard way."

