A Nigerian lecturer has earned the admiration of many people after a video capturing his dance showcase emerged online

The academic was with his students on stage and stole the show with his electrifying moves and dance

Some internet users thought the lecturer's display demonstrated he has a happy home, while others envied his students

During a stage performance, a Nigerian lecturer turned heads with his energetic dance display.

While the lecturer's identity could not be ascertained yet, netizens were very impressed and thought his students must be lucky.

The lecturer got the students hyped up. Photo Credit: @dieahdy

Source: TikTok

A clip of the lecturer dancing on stage was shared on TikTok by @dieahdy and was captioned:

"Can you lecturer ever?"

The lecturer stole the show despite being flanked by many youths on stage. He dazzled and moved his body like a professional dancer and stepper.

His leg moves were infectious to watch, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the dancing lecturer

Noni❤️ said:

"Lecturers for my school no get happy home everytime dem de vex."

momjay's fabrics said:

"Only theatre Arts lecturer can dance like this❤I remember my uncle Seun back then in FCE abk."

averyblessedgirl said:

"My school lecturers no go see this oneNa to sell textbook dem sabi."

Hakanni1 said:

"This man was definitely the life of the party in his youth."

adeolarebecca680 said:

"This kind lecturer no fit fail his students."

mimie17100 said:

"If u see lecturer wey get happy home na once u go know."

DORA said:

"Imagine coming online to see your dad like this."

G.E.M_Cakes said:

"Imagine the fun his children always have with him around."

Lecturer dances in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer was recorded dancing in class.

A video shared via TikTok by one of his students, @deviyoung, showed him dancing and whining his waist as he gave his lecture. The excited students responded by cheering him on.

They unarguably enjoyed the class. While sharing the video, the proud student hailed her lecturer and revealed that she attends Heritage Polytechnic. Internet users have gushed over the lecturer's display.

