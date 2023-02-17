A female lecturer took her class to another level when she suddenly started dancing during lectures

The lecturer who is a very beautiful woman was interacting with students when the sweet dance began

Students who were in her class could not contain their excitement as they all started shouting in loud voices

A TikTok video recorded inside a classroom shows a female lecturer dancing to entertain her students.

The good-looking lecturer was moving around the hall to interact with students when she broke into a nice dance.

The lecturer uses dance to entertain her students. Photo credit: TikTok/@lollyandjolly4.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lecturer started dancing gently and gradually increased her pace.

The moment a female lecturer danced for her students

She moved from the middle of the class to the front where everyone could see her properly.

Once in front of the class, her dancing speed increased as she switched to fast leg moves.

The whole class became excited as the students started shouting in appreciation of their lecturer's dance talents.

The dance was brief but very entertaining. A caption on the video posted by @lollyandjolly4 indicates that the woman teaches media and society and the dance could be a way of illustrating a point.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@pretty Wendy said:

"Tiktokers would love to school here."

@Esterobaby reacted:

"Not me just looking at the shoe."

@Dbee.god said:

"Nobody will fail her class."

@Willy_Wayne said:

"I will never skip such class."

@Ruby Akwetey said:

"Lecturers like this you will never miss their class."

@Hailah Rapenky

"This was all we ever wanted."

@Deee said:

"Life is all about happiness."

@GimsPe commented:

"The lecturer we need in our life."

@Mame yhaa said:

"Which school dear?"

@mamabakita 77 said:

"She's a nice person though."

