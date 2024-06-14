A video of a university graduate climbing the stage on her graduation day to collect her certificate has gone viral

In the trending clip, the young student snubbed some of her lecturers who stretched out their hands for a handshake

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about the viral video

A female student left her lecturers in shock after pulling off an unexpected move on her graduation day.

A trending video showed the moment she climbed on stage to collect her certificate in the presence of her lecturers.

Lady refuses to shake her lecturers

Female student snubs lecturers

As she walked on stage, some lecturers reached out to shake her hand, but the young girl was not having it.

The clip shared by @kakeihana on TikTok showed her ignoring the hands of most of her lecturers and walking past like she didn't see them.

She only shook hands with a few people, some of whom some netizens speculated may have been good to her during her school days.

The lecturers she snubbed stared at her in utter dismay as she walked away without thinking twice.

The video was captioned:

"They were so mad. She didn't shake their hands. She's a honour student. Smart and sassy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student snubs lecturers

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about the video.

@RavenShyann said:

"And the 3 she did shake hands with should feel very proud obviously they had a positive impact! Congrats girly."

@A Precious Gift From God reacted:

"The last guy just knew he was getting a handshake lol he must’ve been impactful to her learning!"

@Shxn coco said:

"I love how certain ones just knew she wouldn’t shake their hands and just saved themselves the embarrassment."

@alexciindoo wrote:

"I watched this like a million times. Smooth move. Ya'll know what you did why she handled ya'll like she did."

@junitaaa said:

"Haha she waited for this moment."

@thabraat said:

"The man with the yellow knew. He ain’t even attempt he said oh she going that route? Okkkkk."

@Irene_Willis added:

"Lmao imagine doing this in secondary school in the uk having graduation ceremonies the way this would be so common."

