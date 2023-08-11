A Nigerian Muslim married an Oyinbo Christian he met online through a mutual acquaintance and fell in love despite their cultural and religious differences

They faced some challenges such as the language barrier and the long distance, but they overcame them with good intentions, trust, and understanding

They got married in Nigeria and respected each other’s faiths and traditions and they hope to inspire others who are in similar situations

Isa Hammanjoda, a thirty-nine-year-old computer scientist from Adamawa State, Nigeria, never expected to fall in love with a woman from Norway.

He met Diana Maria Lugunborg, a forty-three-year-old primary school teacher, through a mutual acquaintance, Ramata Ahmadou, who had married his friend, Mohammed Umar, after connecting online.

Isa said they got married in 2023. Photo credit: Isa & Diana/Dailytrust

Ramata, who also teaches in Norway, showed her friends pictures from her wedding in Nigeria, and Diana was intrigued by Isa’s face in a group shot.

She requested to be his friend on Facebook, and they started chatting.

Soon, they realized they had a lot in common and developed feelings for each other.

He said:

“I was surprised by how much we connected. She was very respectful and supportive of me and my culture. She confessed her love for me first, and I felt the same way.”

Diana, who was born in California but grew up in Norway, had been married before and had a nine-year-old child.

Isa and Diana faced some challenges in their relationship, such as the language barrier.

Diana spoke little English, and Isa spoke no Norwegian. They relied on Google Translate to communicate when words failed them.

He told Dailytrust:

"Diana understands a little English, so we mostly communicate in English language, but I have also started learning her language. When the communication gets tough, she uses the Norwegian language and I have to use Google Translate to understand what she means. Nonetheless, language has never been a barrier for us as we always find ways to communicate effectively."

They married in Nigeria on July 14, 2023.

