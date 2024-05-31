A lady is overwhelmed with happiness because she is about to become a student in an aviation school in Nigeria

The lady said she would be starting her training in aviation school because her aim is to become a flight attendant

She posted a video celebrating the fact that she had been admitted and that she would soon achieve her dreams

A lady is happy because she has been admitted to study in a Nigerian cavitation school.

In a video, the lady said she would soon commence her studies at the Lagos Aviation Academy.

The lady has gained admission into an aviation school. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_neene and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to Neene, her dream in life is to become a flight attendant, hence her happiness after gaining admission.

The lady, @the_neene, danced happily in the video as she plans to commence her journey towards becoming a cabin crew.

The video attracted many reactions as some people also said they are dreaming of working in the aviation industry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gains admission

@Ifu baby said:

"That’s nice. Which aviation school?"

@viviansavage commented:

"Happy for you girl."

@Oluchi Charles said:

"How much for cabin crew and is accommodation available."

@DTT said:

"Hmmm it is well oo. God would see you through. Which course are you going for?"

@Quaye Priscilla said:

"Is it universal school of aviation?"

@Suna Johm said:

"Do they accept international students and what is the maximum age to join?"

@Honey said:

"Please, how much is the fee."

@Flygirl said:

"Congratulations girl. The skies can’t wait to have you."

@Eniola.com said:

"Awnnn … even thou I don’t know you, I’m really happy for you."

@Luce_Venus said:

"How did you do it? I want my sister to go fit it as a flight attendance."

@Ayomi said:

"Where una dey see this money been trying to save up it’s not working."

Nigerian lady graduates with high CGPA

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated with a semester GPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions.

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school.

Source: Legit.ng