A young Nigerian couple living abroad decided to hold a physical wedding in Nigeria and attend virtually

In a video, family and friends gathered to celebrate the couple who partook in the wedding with the assistance of a video call

Social media users reacted to the video with many recounting how they experienced virtual weddings

A video from a Nigerian couple's wedding has been trending online, sparking numerous reactions from netizens.

The video showed the couple participating in the wedding virtually with the help of a video call app.

Wedding guests watch couple via projector Photo credit: @damilolathealaga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wedding guests watched couple through projector

In the video shared by @damilolatheolaga on the TikTok app, the wedding guests gathered at a grand location in Nigeria.

While celebrating and dancing, the couple who were abroad joined the event through a video call and danced with them.

The wedding guests were able to watch the couple through the help of a a big projector positioned inside the wedding hall.

The bride and groom stayed together in a room well dressed in wedding attires and dancing in line with the song played at the wedding.

Reactions as couple hold virtual wedding

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@event_decorations247 said:

"Yoruba people will always find their ways when it comes to party. I’m a proud Yoruba."

@kofoworola reacted:

"People wey come party go dey happy say dey no go spray money but me I dnt want ooo."

@SEAMAH asked:

"Which kain wedding be this?"

@Oluwashindara Ajoke noted:

"I cannot do this type of this wedding."

@———MIDE said:

"You know say Money wey dem go spray me no go allow me do distance wedding."

@Alobo Omolade reacted:

"Bride fit no wear pantt like that seld abi make the husband dey smoke cana foe one corner."

@JR ws reacted:

"No body fit tell me sheet I most get this money if you want to become a rich person say Amin."

@Safespace said:

"Why the rush to get married when you won’t even be able to attend your own wedding. I never understood this."

@Ib_Lag said:

"Make them sha spray them money no matter the distance somebody will be there picking the money for them."

@nancycrochet1 added:

"It’s better since the both of them are together you see the one that one will be here and picture will be representing the other it’s a no no for me."

Watch the video below:

Couple do wedding intro online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple based abroad decided to do their wedding introduction virtually and were joined by family members, as well as friends, thanks to a projector.

The groom was seen in the projector dancing to Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga along with a lady who sang and danced to it in the physical location.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng