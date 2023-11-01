A gigantic wedding cake went viral after it was ushered into a wedding reception by a couple on their big day

The cake was specially baked and made to look like a castle, with all the architectural features that stunned netizens

A lot of people who saw the giant wedding cake said it must have cost the couple a lot of money to bake

A couple displayed a gigantic wedding cake which has become the talk of the town on social media.

The cake looked like a castle, and when it was ushered into the wedding reception venue, a lot of people were awed.

The couple's gigantic cake went viral on social media. Photo credit: TikTok/@unilad.

Source: TikTok

A video of the cake was shared on TikTok by UNILAD, and it has close to 20k comments from stunned netizens.

The cake looks like a giant castle, with all the architectural features of a big house present on it.

The bakers did a nice job, and the cake has been described as an epitome of creativity.

Some netizens who saw the video of the couple's giant cake could cost more than a house.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of a giant cake

@Doom Knight said:

"Cake boss got nothing on this LOL."

@blue_flame said:

"That castle cake probably costs more than my house."

@Dustin M said:

"When the wedding cake costs more then an ordinary persons complete wedding. I can’t imagine what was served for dinner!!"

@dcaneman24 said:

"If social media has taught me anything. There's too many people with too much money!"

@EJQDado said:

"Tell me you have too much money without telling me you have too much money."

@kelli said:

"Rich or not if I was ever engaged to a person who even suggested something this expensive I would call off the wedding."

@Jennie said:

"10,000 homeless in my city and there are people with money for an edible castle."

Lady divorces husband a day after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady dumped her husband barely 24 hours after their wedding ceremony.

This happened because the lady said the man smashed their wedding cake on her face.

The lady disclosed that she was claustrophobic and panicked after the incident, saying she had no option but to end the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng