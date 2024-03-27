A video of a lady suffering an embarrassing fall at an airport has surfaced online and got people talking

The lady was being recorded by someone in the background and had her luggage in one hand when it happened

While many people trolled her over the incident, some internet users sent her words of encouragement

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a lady suffering a fall while at an airport.

@aanabelle12 reposted a video capturing the moment the incident happened at an undisclosed airport.

She fell while being recorded at an airport. Photo Credit: @aanabelle12

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, the unidentified lady was approaching the aeroplane and was being videoed by someone in the background.

She had her luggage in one hand and was about to turn around when she fell over her belongings.

The video has stirred mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

The lady's fall stirred mixed reactions

pep__kids said:

"At least na airport she fall,you wey bike Dey fall inside potopoto wan Dey use person laugh."

pearltiffany9 said:

"I can never forget the first time I use escalator at Airpot and fall down."

sir_pinto1 said:

"This one village people no want make she travel by plane ✈️ ."

southcentral.ng said:

"Arise and shine ✨ atleast you will still enter the aeroplane ✈ ."

adesuwamomodu said:

"I feel for her tho Pele."

chicorolla said:

"If na me.. I go stand up and continue that video."

iamchimakingsley said:

"The Downfall of a Woman Is Not The End Of Her Life. Stand Up And Continue With the Video Recording My Sister."

smplyjessie1 said:

"She’s gon blame the camera person till next 100 years."

zeeeknow said:

"Just to enter plane, you would do 100 videos…na wa oo.

"I can’t stand a lot of things ppl do, that’s why I stay alone on my lane because i go just waka leave you."

Lady creates scene at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had created a scene at an airport after entering an aeroplane for the first time.

The beautiful girl entered an aeroplane for the first time and could not control her joy and happiness after alighting from the aeroplane.

In a viral video, she rolled on the floor and knelt to thank God as people stared at her in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng