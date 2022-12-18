A beautiful young lady saw a young man and she shouted out to him and demanded to be toasted without delay

The video of the tensed moment was posted on TikTok by Phoebe and it has received 428k views as of December 18

TikTok users feared that the man might react in vilolence because the lady kept insisting to be asked out

A TikTok lady has posted the prank video of the moment she approaced a man and demanded to be toasted.

The tension-soaked video was posted by Phoebe and as of Sunday, December 18, it has received 428k views.

The lady said the man should toast her. Photo credit: TikTok/@justphoebe_.

Source: UGC

Phoebe approached the man who is a total stranger from a distance and then shouted out to him.

Video of a lady demanding to be toasted in public

She remained resolute with her demand to be asked out by the man who wasn't interested at all.

He was not having it and he clearly told the lady so but she insisted that her demand be met.

The incident which clearly was a prank happened in public at a place that looked like a park.

The video sparked reactions on TikTok as the lady was told to be careful as such pranks might go wrong.

Watch the video below:

Reactions fro TikTok users

@Victory Roberts said:

"And that was how she found love, they later got talking and live happily ever after."

@Sampizzy commented:

"Person wey afternoon food no sure for. Nai you wan Dey prank."

@Samson Victor said:

"Prank reach my turn this wan .wan break my phone."

@Demiladesmart23 commented:

"And that’s how I met your mother."

@kesseky said:

"Abeg I use Osalobwa take beg you nor be everybody dey normal. That man nor dey smile at all."

@faith said:

"Omo I like this girl."

@_pap.rika said:

"Are you not supposed to toast me."

@commentator commented:

"Person never eat for like 2 days you say make e follow u."

Source: Legit.ng