An emerging video has shown how a Caucasian counted the wads of naira notes she got at her wedding

The white woman was flown to Nigeria where she tied the knot with her lover amid celebration from well-wishers

Reacting to how his oyinbo wife counted the money, her Nigerian husband said it gave her a headache

After her wedding to a Nigerian man, a white woman was recorded counting the naira notes she was sprayed at the occasion.

Her husband, @mrxoxo_liso_411, was amused by how she counted the money, adding that guests had rained the cash on them.

She counted the wads of cash carefully. Photo Credit: @mrxoxo_liso_411

@mrxoxo_liso_411 wondered how she would feel when she realises the total money did not amount to $200 (N279k).

He funnily said the counting gave her a headache.

"Naira is giving my ACCOUNTANT GENERAL Some headachecan someone please tell my LOVE that the whole money that she was BUSY counting isn’t UPTO $200," her husband wrote on TikTok.

In the clip, the woman sat over a table and carefully counted the money.

In a related incident, a Nigerian couple had counted the huge amount of money sprayed on them at their wedding.

The white woman's action stirred reactions

Prettydamsels said:

"She done turn Igbo woman like this o. Nice."

perpetual~chegbe said:

"Wait u came home to marry ur wife I no understand, nobi wife place they go do wedding."

woodberry39 said:

"She the way she de arrange the money."

liansflashy20 said:

"U see this life eee: if una see girl we marry person wey senior dem wel una go say na because of money,but una wey be men go stil go marry una mama age mate all because of dat same money."

Elvis nation said:

''All of una wey de marry oyibo wetin happen to our Nigeria girls?"

validity said:

"All of una just Dey marry oyibo nawadays e be like say na only me remain wa never marry oyibo oh."

Felix said:

"I can only imagine how feelings when you tell her the USD value."

Woman blessed for counting money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was rewarded financially for counting someone else's money.

The good Samaritan, identified as @iamahuoiza, shared the video via her Instagram page and Nigerians have been showering her with love. The video first showed Ahuoiza walking up to a woman at her POS stand and appealing to her to count money.

Ahuoiza claimed she carried too many things and could not count the money. The woman believed and collected the money from her to count. After counting, she told her the amount but what happened next shocked her to the bones.

