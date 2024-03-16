A video has captured the heartwarming moment a driver was starstruck as he finally saw singer Davido close-up

Describing the driver's reaction upon seeing the Unavailable crooner, his employer said he shed tears

Internet users gushed over how Davido reacted to the driver's behaviour, while others complimented his fresh look

Davido is undoubtedly a fan's favourite and a driver could not help himself on seeing the singer for the first time.

His boss, who sells grilled food, shared a clip capturing the moment between the driver and the Away crooner.

The driver was overwhelmed with joy on seeing Davido. Photo Credit: @brightgrillzz

Source: TikTok

@brightgrillzz noted that his diver wept as he met Davido. In the clip, the driver looked starstruck, with both hands locked beneath his jaw in awe.

Davido helped the driver manage the situation by interacting freely with him like they were pals.

The video ended with pictures of the now-relaxed driver and Davido. Netizens hailed Davido.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Davido

Harmony113 said:

"If na me be this driver….I swear I nor go wash this dress again oooh I go even Frame dress."

all_about_Easter said:

"I understand this feeling if I was the one I’ll scream."

Bigstrikker said:

"Honestly, if i saw Davido, I wouldn’t know how to react, he might feel disrespected cos i wouldn’t believe it."

Mmesoma umenwagbo said:

"See as OBO fresh, con still had flesh omo peace of mind good ooo."

Bosslady said:

''Whaooo see how excited he is. OBO is such a great guy."

Anthony said:

"Blushing for your fellow man."

Joy Eni said:

"Take tell me why you nor like Davido."

official_big_boogie said:

"Davido is humble as hell."

Car seller screams on seeing Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a car seller had expressed great joy on seeing singer Davido.

Apparently, the man who is an automobile dealer got lost as he set his eyes on a Lamborghini ride for the first time. Interestingly, the expensive car wasn’t one that belonged to a random individual but 30BG musician, Davido.

An excited @nugway had initially taken to his page with a tweet letting followers know that he saw Davido inside the ride around the Ikoyi area of Lagos. Moments later, he returned with a video showing the singer in his ride as he moved around Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng